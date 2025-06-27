Thinking of Buying a New Phone? Wait for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, Vivo X Fold 5 and More in July 2025

Stop what you're doing and put your phone in the basket if you're thinking about getting a new one right now. July 2025 is going to be one of the busiest months for smartphone debuts this year. Big names like Samsung, Nothing, Vivo, and Oppo are all getting set to release their next big things.

It's all coming: foldables, AI brains, flagship CPUs, and more. If you're thinking about getting your first high-end phone or just want a better camera and battery life for less than Rs 40,000, the best thing to do right now is to wait. This is what we know for sure.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 on July 9

Samsung foldables are back and they come out on July 9. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 from Samsung are likely to be the most talked-about phones this month. If you've been waiting to see if foldables are finally worth the money, 2018 could be the year they become real.

The next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite is rumoured to power the Z Fold 7, making it a multitasking monster. The Z Flip 7 may use Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip. The main question is whether it will finally be as fast as Snapdragon. As a bonus, Samsung will probably show off One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. Expect smoother animations, additional AI functions, and maybe even improved power management.

Nothing Phone 3 Coming on July 1

Phone 3 is coming with a new look and a smarter brain. Nothing Phone 3 might be for you if you prefer your gadgets to be a little strange (in a good way). It will be available on July 1 and will have Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a good upper-midrange chip. A new Glyph Matrix that could help you manage notifications better this time, not simply lights. There are rumours that a lot of work is being done on AI that runs on devices, not simply in the cloud.

Vivo X Fold 5 Coming on July 2

Vivo X Fold 5 is coming on July 2. The phone is said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a triple 50MP camera arrangement. This could also be Vivo’s thinnest foldable phone ever.

Vivo X200 FE Expected to come on July 14

The X200 FE is said to be Vivo's small flagship phone. It has a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 9300+ processor, and a sleek appearance. This can be the perfect option for you if you don't want a foldable but still want something high-end.

Oppo Reno 14 Series: Affordable AI

If you're looking to spend between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000, you should look for the Reno 14 and 14 Pro. What's new? The Pro model has a Dimensity 8450 chip. The camera software has more AI features. A design that has been changed a little bit - thinner, lighter, and flashier. The phone is great for someone who needs fast images every day that are ready for social media without spending a lot of money.

So, should you buy now? Or should you wait?