This ₹2,099 Feature Phone Has a Built-In AI Assistant That Talks in Hindi, English

AI assistants are commonplace now, so Itel decided to put it on its latest feature phone. The new Itel Super Guru 4G Max has a built-in AI assistant that can talk to you in English and Hindi through voice commands to let you make calls, set alarms, send or read messages, open the camera, play music or videos, and switch on FM radio. The company claims this addition in this price segment makes the Itel Super Guru 4G Max the first AI-enabled feature phone.

“After introducing AI in the sub 10K segment, we have now advanced further - bringing AI to feature phones for the first time. This device allows users to stay connected to the world of AI and digital content without stepping away from their comfort,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Itel India.

Itel Super Guru 4G Max price

This feature phone costs ₹2,099 and is now available through online and offline platforms in black, champagne gold, and blue colours.

Itel Super Guru 4G Max specifications