This ₹2,099 Feature Phone Has a Built-In AI Assistant That Talks in Hindi, English

Updated 23 July 2025 at 17:47 IST
AI assistants are commonplace now, so Itel decided to put it on its latest feature phone. The new Itel Super Guru 4G Max has a built-in AI assistant that can talk to you in English and Hindi through voice commands to let you make calls, set alarms, send or read messages, open the camera, play music or videos, and switch on FM radio. The company claims this addition in this price segment makes the Itel Super Guru 4G Max the first AI-enabled feature phone.
“After introducing AI in the sub 10K segment, we have now advanced further - bringing AI to feature phones for the first time. This device allows users to stay connected to the world of AI and digital content without stepping away from their comfort,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Itel India.
This feature phone costs ₹2,099 and is now available through online and offline platforms in black, champagne gold, and blue colours.
The new AI-enabled feature phone packs a 3-inch non-touchscreen display, which the company claims is the largest in its category. The phone has a T9 keyboard with support for 13 Indian languages. The King Voice feature on the Super Guru 4G Max reads messages in Hindi and English, allowing you to reply through typing or voice. The phone has two 4G SIM card slots, a VGA camera on the back, Bluetooth support, and a phonebook with a capacity to store up to 2,000 contacts. It houses a 2000mAh battery, which offers a talktime of 22 hours and a standby time of 30 days. The phone comes preloaded with apps such as BBC News and Headline News with push notifications. You can add a microSD card of up to 64GB to store music, FM recordings, and photos.
