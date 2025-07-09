This Country Wants to Give You Copyright Over Your Own Face, Literally | Image: Unsplash

Amidst the growing risk of AI and the increasing misuse of this technology to generate deepfakes, there is one country that is actually taking a bold step. This Nordic country is poised to do something quite brave against AI deepfakes around the world.

The country is working on a new law that might allow every citizen the right to own their own face, voice, and body, just like a copyright. The Danish government has announced that a large group of MPs is working on a bill that would make it illegal to manufacture or share AI-generated content that looks like a real person without their permission. That includes deepfakes of features, sounds, and even body motions. These are getting tougher to recognise and are being used more and more.

Jakob Engel-Schmidt, Denmark's Minister of Culture, told a media outlet that current laws in the country are not enough to protect people from the dangers of AI. The Ministry of Culture aims to present a proposed amendment for consultation soon. If the bill passes, websites not following the law will face hefty fines.

The move comes as deepfakes made by AI are becoming more common online. People, both those who are and aren't famous, are being targeted by realistic AI-generated media that they never agreed to. Denmark's plan comes after more and more people around the world have called for rules against AI exploitation.

Key initiatives taken by India against deepfakes

The Government of India has a legal and regulatory framework in place to ensure a safe, trusted, and accountable cyberspace, particularly addressing the challenges of misinformation and deepfakes. The Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021, along with their amendments, impose strict obligations on intermediaries, including social media platforms, to prevent the hosting and dissemination of unlawful content such as hate speech, misinformation, and AI-generated deepfakes.