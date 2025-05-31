This iPhone 16 Pro Deal Brings Its Price Down by ₹49,000: Here's How It Works

If you are in the market for the iPhone 16 Pro, this deal is worth checking out. Apple’s authorised reseller, India iStore, is running an offer as part of which it has discounted the iPhone 16 Pro by up to ₹49,000. While this is by far the biggest cut in the iPhone 16 Pro’s price, it comes with many caveats. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 16 Pro deal

Launched at a starting price of ₹1,19,900, the iPhone 16 Pro is currently available at a flat discount of ₹7,000. That brings the cost down to ₹1,12,900. When you use a credit card, you are eligible for an additional ₹3,000 cashback. That increases the total discount to ₹10,000. Exchanging an old iPhone can offer you a maximum discount of ₹39,000.

Now, the caveats. The cashback applies to purchases made using an ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank card. The exchange discounts mentioned in the offer can be availed only when you trade in an old iPhone 13 Pro 128GB in good condition. That means exchanging a different model will cause these benefits to vary.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications

Display: The 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a peak 2000 nits brightness. Protection is provided by the latest generation of Ceramic Shield Glass (2024).

Processor: The high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max from Apple utilises their A18 Pro chip, which includes six cores and 8GB of RAM. It operates on iOS 18.4.1 and offers support for Apple Intelligence functionalities.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a rear camera system with a 48MP wide lens that includes sensor-shift OIS and dual-pixel PDAF, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens.