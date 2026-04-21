‘This Isn’t Goodbye…’: Tim Cook’s Emotional Letter To Apple Users Is Deeply Personal; Read It In Full

In a deeply personal and emotional farewell, Tim Cook addressed the global Apple community, reflecting on his 15-year journey as CEO and the connections he built with millions of users across the world.

Cook, who will step down as CEO in September and transition to the role of executive chairman, used his letter not just to announce a leadership change, but to express gratitude, humility and a sense of shared journey with Apple users.

From life-saving moments involving the Apple Watch to everyday experiences captured on iPhones, Cook revealed how user emails shaped his leadership.

“In every one of those emails I feel the beating heart of our shared humanity… a gratitude that I cannot put into words,” he wrote.

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‘The Best Job In The World’

Calling his role “the best job in the world,” Cook described leading Apple as the “greatest privilege” of his life. Over his tenure, the company grew into a $3 trillion giant, expanding beyond iPhones into services, wearables and health tech.

But in his letter, the focus was not on numbers, it was on people.

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“This is not goodbye… I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you… not on behalf of the company, but simply on behalf of me. Tim.”

Backing John Ternus As Successor

Cook also threw his full weight behind his successor, John Ternus, calling him “a brilliant engineer and thinker” who is deeply aligned with Apple’s values and vision.

“He is the perfect person for the job… You will feel his impact in every bit of delight and discovery.”

Ternus, who has spent over two decades at Apple, has been instrumental in building flagship products like the iPhone and Mac, and is widely seen as a steady hand to guide the company’s next phase.

A Personal Goodbye

In perhaps the most touching part of the letter, Cook shed the corporate tone entirely, speaking as an individual reflecting on an extraordinary journey.

“A person who grew up in a rural place… got to be the CEO of the greatest company in the world.”

He thanked users for everything, from emails and feedback to chance encounters in Apple stores, underscoring how deeply he values the connection with customers.

The Legacy

Cook’s departure marks the end of an era that began after Steve Jobs’ passing in 2011. While Jobs defined Apple’s product vision, Cook scaled it into one of the most valuable companies in history, with a strong emphasis on privacy, sustainability and accessibility.

As Apple prepares for its next chapter under John Ternus, Cook’s farewell letter stands as a reminder that behind the tech giant’s scale lies a deeply human story, one shaped by millions of users around the world.