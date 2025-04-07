This Smartwatch Looks Like Apple Watch — But Costs Less, Tracks Calories

As the most-selling smartwatch Apple Watch has several clones. Their design is uncannily similar to Apple’s smartwatch, rightly so because that grabs attention. Huawei’s new smartwatch is an example. The Huawei Watch Fit 3 has an Apple Watch-like design and offers better features than cheap knockoffs. In addition to sensors for measuring heart rate, activity, and sleep, Huawei’s new smartwatch lets users keep track of their calorie intake and expenses.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 price

The Watch Fit 3 costs ₹14,999 for the Midnight Black, Nebula Pink, Moon White, and Green colours, while the Space Grey variant with a nylon strap is priced at ₹15,999. Customers can buy Huawei’s latest smartwatch from Flipkart, Amazon, and RTC’s official website.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 features

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 looks and features will appeal to customers looking for a smartwatch for around ₹15,000. It has a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with curved edges and a combination of a crown and a button on the side. The smartwatch has a built-in GPS, which allows users to track lap distances using the Track Run mode. Huawei says the Smart Suggestions on the smartwatch recommends workouts based on the user’s habits, including calorie consumption and spending.