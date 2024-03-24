Advertisement

Fediverse Explained: Threads, Meta's rival to Elon Musk's X, has joined the Fediverse, a decentralised network of interconnected social platforms. The journey began with Threads' initial launch. Leveraging Meta's robust infrastructure, a nimble team of engineers made Threads the most successful app launch in Meta's history.

Now, Threads is integrating with the Fediverse. The beta experience, currently available in select countries including the US, introduces the option for Threads users aged 18+ with public profiles to federate their profiles. This allows them to share their Threads posts across other ActivityPub-compliant servers, enabling users on those servers to follow, like, reply to, and repost their content.

Image: Threads

Building a federated platform

Building a federated platform like Threads within the Fediverse presents new engineering challenges and opportunities. Designing for the Fediverse demands unique interoperability considerations and overcoming hurdles on the server side.

What is the Fediverse?

Image: Wikipedia

The Fediverse represents a paradigm shift in social networking, offering a decentralised approach where users have greater control over their online identity and the content they engage with, regardless of the platform they choose. It's akin to email: just as you can send emails across different email providers, the Fediverse allows users to connect with people on different social networking services built on the same protocol.

Still confused? The Fediverse is like this neighborhood of connected houses but in the online world. Instead of Facebook and Twitter, you have different social media platforms, each with its own style and vibe. But now, they're all linked together by a common system, so you can jump between them easily.

Why is this cool?

Imagine you're tired of Facebook's rules or Twitter's drama. With the Fediverse, you're not stuck. You can pack up and move your stuff to a different platform, but still keep in touch with everyone. Plus, it's like having a bigger party because you can meet people from all over, not just in one house.

Participating platforms

In addition to Threads, numerous other platforms are actively participating in the Fediverse, embracing the ethos of decentralised social networking. From Pixelfed offering a free photo-sharing experience akin to Instagram, to PeerTube providing a decentralised video hosting network reminiscent of YouTube, the Fediverse is bustling with diverse communities. Platforms like Lemmy, Movim, and Prismo contribute to the rich tapestry of federated link aggregation and social networking. With each platform catering to unique needs, the Fediverse is evolving into a vibrant ecosystem of interconnected social spaces, fostering creativity, collaboration, and inclusivity.

ActivityPub: The backbone of Fediverse

Threads leverages ActivityPub, a decentralised, open social networking protocol developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). ActivityPub facilitates seamless communication between federated servers, enabling Threads users to interact with individuals on platforms like Mastodon and WordPress without the need for separate accounts.

With the beta experience, Threads users can now choose to enable sharing to the Fediverse, allowing their posts to be viewable on other ActivityPub-compliant servers. While certain types of content are not federated in this initial phase, Threads aims to expand federated features in the future, ensuring a seamless and interoperable experience for users across the Fediverse.