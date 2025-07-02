Tinder Now Wants New Users to Scan Their Faces Before Matching, Here's Why

Tinder is making it harder for new users to get started. The dating app is now asking new users to scan their faces before they start swiping. As part of the sign-up process, the dating app is adding a phase where new users have to take a video selfie. This uses facial recognition technology to make sure you are a genuine person and not a bot, catfish, or someone using bogus photos. The feature is available in California for now. According to a news report, it has already shown positive results in Colombia and Canada.

The new Face Check is part of a larger effort to make dating feel safer and more real. New users are now requested to create a short video selfie instead of just submitting images. Tinder's technology checks to see whether you are real and there in person, and if your face matches the pictures on your profile. The move also comes in the wake of the increasing use of Deepfakes. If other Tinder accounts are using your photo, you will be notified about it.

This is different from the app's ID Check, which checks your name and age using your official ID. Face Check is all about finding fraudulent profiles, which has been a problem on dating apps for a long time.

For years, fake profiles and impersonation have been a big concern. People have been untrustworthy on dating apps, whether it is romantic scams or just people using old or modified photographs. This action shows that Tinder is finally going to do something about it. This may make a significant difference if you are tired of swiping through bots or getting ghosted by dubious identities.

More Changes Happening on Tinder

Over the past year, Tinder has discreetly added additional safety and social features like the Photo Verification 2.0, wherein selfies that encourage you to blink or move to confirm you're not using fraudulent photographs. It has a feature that stops people you know from seeing your profile.