Tinder’s New Double Date Mode Wants You to Swipe with a Friend and Not Suffer Alone

Tinder Double Date: First dates are less awkward when in a group. Tinder, the popular dating app, has rolled out a new Double Date feature that will let you swipe with a friend instead of being alone. The app has just added a new Double Date option in the US. This lets users team up with a friend to find other pairings to match with. Now, instead of going through your phone alone and making awkward conversations, Tinder has a backup.

The new double date mode will let you connect your profile with a friend’s profile and swipe on other pairs together. One person from both groups should swipe right for a match to happen, and when that happens, the app launches a group chat with all four of you. In short, Tinder made group hangouts a legit feature.

How to Access the Double Date Mode?

In the top right corner of the app, you will see the Double Date icon. You can invite up to three friends but the idea is mainly for two-on-two matchmaking.

Tinder says it has been trying this out in several parts of Europe for a time, particularly with Gen Z in mind. Why? Dating is weird, stressful, and honestly a little frustrating when you are doing it alone. It feels less like an interview and more like a vibe check when you have a friend there, even if it's just online. Tinder is not the first app to try this notion, but this is the first time a company as big as Tinder has really gotten behind the social dating trend. The move also aims to revive the dating app culture as dating apps have been having a rough time lately, and consumers want more than just browsing and ghosting. In July, Double Dates will be available all over the world

