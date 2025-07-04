Top Gadgets You Will Actually Need This Monsoon | Image: freepik

Monsoon is here and while the rain looks romantic from your window, let’s be honest: it’s also damp, messy, and makes everyday chores that much harder. Clothes don’t dry, floors stay muddy, and the urge to snack hits all the time.

Here are few home appliances that will make monsoon life smoother, cleaner, and just a little cosier.

1. Water Heater (Instant, if you’re smart)

Forget cold showers. Even if you’re not in the hills, a water heater becomes a must when the temperature drops and everything starts to feel clammy. Instant water heaters heat up fast and don’t hog space, perfect for small bathrooms or impatient people. Crompton Rapid Jet TDS 2000W Instant Water Heater, Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater and Bajaj Splendora are some of the good choices you can consider.

2. Robot Vacuum Cleaner (Your anti-muddy-floor bestie)

If your floor looks like a sneaker ad every time someone walks in from the rain, it’s time to automate. A robot vacuum cleaner can clean up dirt, hair, and wet patches without you lifting a finger. Some even come with mopping functions, so yes, you can watch Netflix while your floor sparkles. Dreame L10s Ultra, ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro and MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i are some of the top choices.

3. Air Fryer (For guilt-free pakoras and rainy-day cravings)

Rain equals snacks. But instead of deep-frying everything in sight, an air fryer gives you crispy results with way less oil. From samosas to sweet potato fries, it can handle your monsoon cravings without turning your kitchen into a grease zone. Usha iChef Airfryer, Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer and Philips Airfryer are some of the top choices.

4. Drying Rack or Dryer (No more heap of wet clothes)

Okay, not technically an appliance but drying clothes during monsoon is a nightmare. If you don’t have a tumble dryer, a heated drying rack or dehumidifier can speed things up without making your room smell like a damp towel. KosmoCare Classic, Nuvex Portable Electric Clothes Dryer, and Pivdo Electric Cloth Warmer are some of the choices you can consider.

5. Water proof Bluetooth speakers (Because music and rain go hand-in-hand)

Monsoon without music is incomplete and a good Bluetooth speaker which is also waterproof should definitely be on your must-buy list. Boat Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Go 3 and Mivi Roam 2 are some options you can consider.