Toshiba Launches Z670SP Mini LED TV Series in India With Front-Firing Speakers,144Hz Panel

Toshiba has launched its Z670SP Mini LED TV series in India, marking its entry into the Mini LED segment with a lineup that focuses equally on display performance and audio design.

The new range introduces front-firing speakers, high refresh rate panels, and AI-driven picture optimisation, positioning it as a premium offering aimed at both entertainment and gaming use cases.

Mini LED Enters Toshiba’s Portfolio

The Z670SP series is Toshiba’s first Mini LED lineup in India.

Mini LED technology allows for more precise control over backlighting, resulting in better contrast, deeper blacks, and improved brightness compared to traditional LED TVs. Similar implementations in earlier Toshiba Z-series models have focused on full-array local dimming and enhanced HDR performance.

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This puts the Z670SP in the same category as other mid-to-premium Mini LED TVs currently competing in the market.

144Hz Panel Targets Gamers and Sports Viewers

One of the core highlights of the Z670SP series is its native 144Hz refresh rate.

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High-refresh-rate panels have become increasingly common in premium TVs, especially for gaming and fast-paced content like sports. Toshiba is positioning this as a “fluid motion” experience, aimed at reducing blur and improving responsiveness.

The inclusion of Game Mode Pro further reinforces this focus, offering lower latency and smoother gameplay.

Front-Firing Speakers as a Differentiator

Unlike most TVs that rely on downward or rear-firing speakers, the Z670SP features front-firing audio.

This design pushes sound directly toward the viewer, improving clarity and immersion without requiring an external sound system. Toshiba is combining this with its REGZA Power Audio+ and Eilex Prism technologies to enhance dialogue clarity and overall sound balance.

In practical terms, this is an attempt to reduce dependence on soundbars, at least for everyday viewing.

AI-Driven Picture and Sound Optimisation

The Z670SP series is powered by Toshiba’s REGZA Engine ZRi and REGZA Intelligence. These systems use AI to automatically adjust picture and audio settings in real time based on content. The goal is to optimise brightness, contrast, and sound output without manual intervention.

AI-based upscaling and optimisation have already been standard in recent TV processors, particularly in models supporting Dolby Vision and HDR content.

Display and Audio Features

The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, combining HDR visuals with multi-dimensional audio for a more immersive experience. On the display side, Toshiba is using QLED colour technology to deliver a wider colour gamut, aiming for more vibrant and accurate visuals.

The combination of Mini LED, QLED colour, and AI processing reflects a broader trend in the TV market, where brands are stacking multiple technologies to improve overall picture quality.

Sizes, Pricing, and Availability

The Toshiba Z670SP series will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch variants.