I Played AAA Games on a ₹10,000 Phone Using Nvidia GeForce NOW — Here’s What It Felt Like

Cloud gaming still sounds like a concept you read about rather than something you actually use. The idea is simple: instead of installing games on your device, they run on powerful remote servers and stream to your screen, much like a Netflix show.

That is exactly what GeForce Now does. For a starting price of ₹999 for 90 days, Nvidia, sort of, loans its RTX 5080 GPU-based infrastructure to you so you do not spend a bomb on a gaming setup.

In theory, it means you do not need a high-end gaming PC or console to play demanding titles. In practice, it means you can open an app on your phone, laptop, or even a handheld device and start playing within seconds.

That promise sounds ambitious. So I tried it across devices, networks, and real-world conditions to see if it actually holds up.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

A different kind of gaming freedom

Nvidia’s approach to cloud gaming is fundamentally different. It is not trying to sell you games. It is trying to remove the need for hardware.

With GeForce NOW, you are essentially renting Nvidia’s infrastructure. You bring your own games from platforms like Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft, or Xbox, and the service runs them for you in the cloud.

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That is both its biggest strength and its biggest limitation. But when it works, it feels like cheating the system.

From a ₹10,000 phone to a laptop — it just works

I started with a budget Redmi 15A 5G, expecting compromises.

Surprisingly, performance was not one of them. The only limitation was the display. The game itself ran smoothly, which is the entire point of cloud gaming. Your device stops being the bottleneck.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Moving to better hardware improved the experience visually, not functionally.

The OnePlus Nord 6 turned out to be the sweet spot. It had a good display, stable performance, and enough battery to sustain longer sessions. The Xiaomi 17 and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra delivered a similar experience, but their batteries drained faster.

I also tried Cyberpunk 2077 on the Dell 14 Plus, which is not built for heavy gaming. Watching it handle such a demanding game smoothly felt slightly surreal.

For a brief time, I even used a Steam Deck. The experience there was seamless. At no point did it feel like the game was being streamed instead of running locally.

That is where GeForce NOW impresses. When everything aligns, it feels indistinguishable from native gaming.

The catch is not hardware. It’s your internet

GeForce NOW is not very demanding in terms of bandwidth. Nvidia says you can stream up to 4K games at around 20–25Mbps. But bandwidth is only half the story. Latency is what actually defines the experience.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

In India, that is where things get complicated.

Nvidia told me the service’s launch was delayed because it was working with ISPs to improve network reliability. That matters, because cloud gaming depends entirely on how stable your connection is.

On my home and office Wi-Fi, the experience was smooth. Games loaded quickly, and I could play without interruptions.

But even small changes made a difference. Moving further away from the router introduced lag. Switching to 5G made the experience less consistent.

So yes, it works. But it works best under controlled conditions.

Why this feels different from Xbox cloud gaming

Nvidia’s pricing is aggressive and undercuts Xbox Cloud Gaming, but the two are not directly competing. Xbox gives you access to games through a subscription. GeForce NOW gives you access to hardware.

You still need to own the games you want to play. For example, if you want to play Forza Horizon, you need to have purchased it already.

This makes GeForce NOW more flexible, since you are not tied to a single ecosystem. You can access games across multiple stores. But it also means you are not getting a ready-made library.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

When it works, it changes how you play

Once the network is stable, GeForce NOW feels like a glimpse into the future.

Support for 4K streaming at 120fps creates an experience that would otherwise require expensive hardware. Titles like Fortnite, Genshin Impact, and Cyberpunk 2077 run smoothly even on low-end devices.

I found myself playing in short bursts more often. Pick up the phone, jump into a game, and exit. Later, resume on another device without thinking twice about it.

The Ultimate tier, priced at ₹1,999, even remembers graphics settings, so switching devices feels seamless.

This is where GeForce NOW quietly wins. It removes friction. Not just hardware friction, but also time.

The reality check

GeForce NOW is not for everyone.

It is not replacing gaming PCs or consoles. It is offering an alternative for people who either cannot or do not want to invest in expensive hardware.

But everything depends on your internet.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

When the connection is stable, the experience is genuinely impressive. When it is not, the illusion breaks quickly. That makes GeForce NOW less of a universal solution and more of a conditional one.

But for users with reliable internet, especially in urban India, it might just be the most practical way to play high-end games right now.