Trump Accuses Iran of Using AI to Spread Fake Wartime Propaganda

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, who has long sparred with American media outlets, now warns that Iran is deploying artificial intelligence to flood social platforms and news coverage with fabricated images and videos.

According to a Reuters report, Trump described AI as a “disinformation weapon” allegedly used by Tehran to exaggerate its wartime victories and public support. He also accused Western media of “coordinating” with Iran to amplify AI-generated fake news, though he offered no evidence to back the claim.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the Federal Communications Commission and broadcasters, after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to revoke licenses of outlets that, in his view, misrepresented coverage of the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran.

On his Truth Social account, Trump pointed to three examples he said proved Iran’s use of AI. ​He mentioned Iran’s “kamikaze boats” that do not exist. Next, he pointed out that that Iran used ‌AI ⁠to misrepresent a successful attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. He further claimed that the images claiming 250,000 Iranians rallied for new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei were also AI-generated.

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Reuters confirmed footage of Iranian explosive-laden boats attacking fuel tankers near Basra, killing at least one crew member. Iranian state media also claimed a strike on the Abraham Lincoln, though the story was not widely picked up by Western outlets. Meanwhile, several large pro-government rallies have indeed taken place in Tehran, though no credible reports cite the 250,000 figure Trump disputed.

Trump did not specify which Iranian reports he was directly referencing, but his comments underscore growing concerns about AI’s role in shaping wartime propaganda and the broader battle over media credibility.

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