Trump Mobile Pushes Back Gold Phone Debut, New Timeline Unclear

The Trump Organization’s latest venture into the technology sector has encountered a setback. Plans to release a gold-coloured smartphone through its new subsidiary, Trump Mobile, have been postponed. The device, which was expected to launch by the end of this year, was intended to symbolize luxury and exclusivity in a crowded smartphone market.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the recent US government shutdown has disrupted the company’s delivery schedule. Trump Mobile is part of a broader expansion of the Trump brand into telecommunications. The service, marketed under “The 47 Plan,” was announced with promises of unlimited talk, text, and data, along with extras such as roadside assistance and telehealth benefits. The company had initially targeted a September rollout, but the timeline now appears uncertain.

Eric Trump, who oversees the Trump Organization, has said the phones will be built in the United States and supported by a domestic call centre. He has positioned the project as a way to create jobs while offering a premium product. However, critics argue that the Trump family’s business ventures raise ethical concerns, particularly with Donald Trump in the White House. Questions have been raised about whether public policy is being shaped to benefit private business interests.

The Trump Organization has a long history of diversifying its brand, from real estate and hospitality to golf courses and now telecommunications. The Vietnam deal tied to the company was reportedly in progress before Donald Trump assumed office, but the pace of new announcements has accelerated during his presidency . Supporters see this as evidence of growth and ambition, while opponents view it as a conflict of interest.

The delay in launching the gold smartphone is a notable setback for Trump Mobile, which had hoped to make a splash in the competitive tech market by offering a product that blends luxury branding with everyday utility. While the company insists the project remains on track, the timing of its rollout will be closely watched.

For now, the Trump family’s latest venture continues to generate both attention and controversy, highlighting the challenges of balancing political leadership with private enterprise.