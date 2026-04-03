Two WhatsApp Accounts in One iPhone: How to Manage Personal, Work Profiles in Simple Steps
WhatsApp now allows you to log into two separate accounts within the same app on iPhone.
For years, iPhone users had to rely on workarounds to use two WhatsApp accounts. Either carry two phones or install a second app and pretend it’s a “business decision.” That phase is finally ending.
WhatsApp has started rolling out support for two accounts on a single iPhone, bringing it in line with what Android users have had for a while. The feature is simple in theory: one phone, two numbers, separate chats. In practice, you still need to set it up correctly, or you’ll end up mixing work messages with your weekend chaos.
What the feature actually does
WhatsApp now allows you to log into two separate accounts within the same app on iPhone. Each account has its own:
- Chat history
- Notifications
- Backup settings
- Privacy controls
To avoid confusion, WhatsApp shows your profile picture in the bottom tab, so you always know which account you’re using.
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Step-by-step: How to add a second WhatsApp account
The setup is surprisingly straightforward.
Step 1: Open WhatsApp Settings. Go to WhatsApp → tap on your profile or settings tab.
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Step 2: Add a new account. Look for the “Add Account” or account switcher option.
Step 3: Register your second number by entering it. Verify using OTP.
Step 4: Complete setup and restore backup if available.
Step 5: Set profile name and photo
That’s it. You now have two accounts inside one app.
How to switch between accounts
Switching is where WhatsApp has tried to keep things idiot-proof.
You can:
- Tap your profile/account section
- Use the account list
- Quickly switch via shortcuts in settings
Each time you switch, WhatsApp clearly indicates which account is active, so you don’t accidentally send a “Hey boss” message to your friends.
What you need for this to work
Before you get too excited, there are some obvious requirements:
- Two active phone numbers
- Dual SIM or eSIM support on your iPhone
- Latest version of WhatsApp
Without a second number, this entire feature becomes philosophical rather than practical.
How to manage personal and work profiles properly
This is where most people ruin the experience.
Keep it structured:
- Use different profile photos for each account
- Turn on separate notification tones
- Keep work chats pinned in one account only
- Avoid linking backups to the same workflow
Why this actually matters
This is not just a convenience feature. It changes how people use WhatsApp. Instead of carrying two phones, logging in and out repeatedly, and using unofficial apps. You now have a clean, native way to manage identities on one device.