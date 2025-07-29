Uber Lets Women Choose Women: Everything You Need to Know About This New Safety Feature Launched

Many women have been requesting the option to choose women drivers and riders, and Uber is now rolling out this service in the US. The name of the new feature is Women Preferences, and it is being tested in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit First. It’s a basic idea. A lot of women feel safer sharing a car with other women and especially when they are driving late at night or in places they don’t know. Uber says that the decision to roll out this new feature is based on direct input from both women drivers and riders who want to have greater say over who they want to pick up or who they want to ride with when women open the Uber app.

How it Works

Say you are a woman from one of these pilot cities, you can request a woman driver for your trip in advance by choosing the “Women Drivers” option in the app. Set the preference to women so that Uber tries to match with a woman driver when booking a ride. It doesn’t always work, but it makes your odds better. You can schedule a standard ride in advance or wait for your ride if there is no lady driver nearby.

How it Works for Women Drivers

Women drivers in Uber can now choose to pick up only women, especially late at night or at times when safety concerns may be higher. Uber maintains that this won’t hurt the earnings of drivers. In fact, it will make them more assured of themselves to drive in times that they might have avoided before. The preference is adjustable, and drivers can turn it off/ on anytime they want. The feature will start rolling out next month.

What About India