UBON Launches Power Banks With Up to 60,000mAh Capacity, 22.5W Fast Charging

UBON has expanded its mobile accessories portfolio with the launch of two new high-capacity power banks in India. The new PB-SX501 Reload Series and PB-SX701 Bunker Series are designed for users who need extended battery backup for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other portable devices while travelling or working on the move.

The new models offer battery capacities of up to 60,000mAh and support 22.5W fast charging through Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge (QC) technologies. According to the company, the power banks are aimed at travellers, professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, and users who frequently charge multiple devices throughout the day.

Reload Series Packs 40,000mAh Battery

The PB-SX501 Reload Series comes equipped with a 40,000mAh battery and supports 22.5W fast charging. The power bank features two USB ports and two Type-C ports, allowing users to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

UBON has also included a Hi-Beam Torch and Ambient Light with both soft and strong lighting modes, making the device suitable for camping trips, emergencies, and outdoor activities. Other features include an LED battery display for monitoring charge levels and a carrying strap for improved portability.

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Bunker Series Targets Heavy Users

For users with higher power requirements, the PB-SX701 Bunker Series offers a larger 60,000mAh battery. The company claims the power bank can recharge multiple devices several times on a single charge.

The Bunker Series features three USB ports and two Type-C ports, alongside support for 22.5W PD and QC fast charging. Similar to the Reload Series, it includes a Hi-Beam Torch, Ambient Light, LED battery display, and carrying strap.

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Commenting on the launch, UBON Co-Founder Lalit Arora said the company aims to address the growing demand for reliable power backup as consumers increasingly depend on multiple connected devices throughout the day.