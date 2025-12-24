UBON, Popular Audio Accessories Maker, Enters Smart Home Appliances Market

New Delhi: UBON, a brand widely known in India for audio products and mobile accessories, has expanded into the home appliances category. The company has introduced a three-in-one breakfast maker as part of its new lineup.

The appliance combines a mini oven, coffee maker, and non-stick grill toaster in a single unit. It is designed to allow users to prepare coffee, toast, and grilled items simultaneously, using simple control knobs. The compact format is intended to provide a consolidated solution for breakfast preparation without requiring multiple machines.

Alongside this product, UBON is also launching other appliances, including air fryers, mixer grinders, and multi-cookers. The new range is expected to be available through retail outlets and online platforms in the coming weeks.

The company says the appliances are designed to suit both urban and semi‑urban homes, combining practical performance with modern looks at affordable prices. UBON plans to add more appliances in the coming months to cover a wider set of household needs.

This move marks UBON’s entry into the smart home kitchen appliances segment, diversifying its portfolio beyond audio and mobile accessories.