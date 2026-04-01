UBON WC-915 Charging Station Pro Launched in India, Costs ₹2,695

UBON has launched the WC-915 Charging Station Pro in India, introducing a compact, foldable charging solution designed for users who rely on multiple devices throughout the day.

The new accessory is priced at ₹2,695, with an offer price of ₹1,449, and is available via the company’s official website and other online and offline retail platforms.

Designed for portability and everyday use

The WC-915 Charging Station Pro adopts a wallet-style foldable design, allowing it to be easily carried in a pocket or bag. The compact form factor is aimed at users who need a single charging solution for travel, workspaces, or daily use.

It supports simultaneous charging for up to three devices, including a smartphone, smartwatch, and TWS earbuds, addressing the growing need for multi-device convenience.

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This approach reduces reliance on multiple chargers and cables, simplifying both desk setups and on-the-go usage.

Performance and charging capabilities

The device delivers up to 22W output, enabling relatively fast wireless charging for compatible devices. It also features a magnetic alignment system, designed to hold devices securely in place and ensure stable charging performance.

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