UIDAI Rolls Out New Aadhaar App with Secure Consent, Mobile Integration by Prudent Technologies | Image: Republic

As India rolls out its new Aadhaar mobile application, a significant transition is underway in how identity verification is executed across sectors - moving from document-based processes to real-time, consent-driven digital authentication. Prudent Technologies has played a key role in enabling enterprise-scale integration for the rollout, supporting secure connectivity between the Aadhaar app ecosystem and service provider verification systems nationwide.

Developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the new Aadhaar app eliminates the need for physical copies and reduces reliance on OTP-based document sharing. Instead, it introduces secure, app-based authentication supported by dynamic QR verification and consent-led data sharing.



Enabling the Next Phase of Digital Identity



The new Aadhaar app introduces:



* App-based digital Aadhaar presentation



* Dynamic QR code authentication

* Offline verification capabilities



* Attribute-based sharing (e.g., age confirmation without revealing full DOB)

* Biometric lock/unlock controls.



* Secure SIM binding and mobile number updates



For enterprises across telecom, BFSI, fintech, hospitality, healthcare and government services, the shift requires robust integration frameworks capable of handling large transaction volumes while remaining compliant with evolving UIDAI protocols.



"India is redefining digital identity by shifting from document-centric verification to a consent-first, privacy-by-design framework," said Bjas Murthy, CEO, Prudent Technologies. "This evolution strengthens citizen trust while creating a more efficient and compliant foundation for enterprises. At national scale, the true differentiator lies in building secure, resilient integration infrastructure that can support high transaction volumes without compromising privacy or performance. Our focus has been to enable that backbone - ensuring the Aadhaar ecosystem operates seamlessly across sectors while aligning with India's broader digital public infrastructure vision."



Prudent Technologies played a key role as a technology partner, enabling seamless integration between the Aadhaar app and verification systems through secure, scalable, API-driven frameworks. Prudent's work focused on supporting real-time and offline verification flows, ensuring enterprise-grade performance and reliability across diverse use cases.



Implications for Enterprises and Compliance



The move toward consent-based authentication has direct implications for customer on boarding, data protection, and regulatory compliance.



For enterprises, the new framework:



* Reduces document handling and manual verification costs.



* Minimises cybersecurity exposure linked to storing Aadhaar copies.



* Accelerates onboarding cycles.



* Enhances customer trust through controlled data disclosure.



As regulatory expectations around data minimization and privacy tighten globally, India's updated Aadhaar framework reinforces its position as a scalable digital public infrastructure model.



A Track Record in Large-Scale Digital Enablement



Prudent Technologies has supported several high-impact digital initiatives, including early WhatsApp Business Voice Calling deployments in India & International markets and India's first Google Wallet-based metro ticketing implementation for Kochi Metro.