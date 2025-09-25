This American Multinational Is Set to Give India 12,000 New Jobs Amid Trump's New H-1B Visa Fees Hike 

American tech consultancy giant Accenture is planning a major expansion in India that could create about 12,000 new jobs, even as U.S. President Donald Trump’s new H-1B visa fee hike is making life harder for Indian IT workers abroad.

According to sources who spoke to Reuters, Accenture has proposed setting up a new campus in Andhra Pradesh, in the port city of Visakhapatnam. The company has asked for about 10 acres of land from the state government. While final approvals are still pending, officials are said to be supportive of the plan.

India is already Accenture’s biggest talent hub. Out of its global workforce of around 790,000, more than 300,000 employees are based here. With this new expansion, the company is expected to further strengthen its presence in the country.

The move also comes after other IT majors like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant agreed to invest in Andhra Pradesh, taking advantage of a new state policy. Under this policy, large firms that generate jobs can get leased land at a highly subsidised rate of just 0.99 rupees (a little over one U.S. cent) per acre.

The timing is important. The US has recently announced a new $100,000 fee for fresh H-1B visas, which are widely used by technology firms to bring skilled workers from countries like India. On top of that, there is uncertainty over a possible 25% tax on U.S. companies that outsource services abroad. Both moves could put pressure on Indian IT exports.

By adding thousands of jobs inside India, Accenture and other IT firms are trying to secure their future against such policy risks. The expansion also gives Indian engineers and graduates more opportunities at home, reducing dependence on overseas jobs.