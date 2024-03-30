Advertisement

Import regulations for electronics: The United States expressed apprehensions regarding India's import regulations for specific information and communications technology (ICT) products, such as laptops and tablets. This concern arises amidst India's decision to restrict the influx of such items, mandating importers to obtain authorisation for certain IT hardware imports.

According to the USA's National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers 2024, American exporters have voiced worries about the lack of prior stakeholder consultations on these matters. The report underlines ongoing monitoring and communication with India regarding the implementation of these regulations.

Furthermore, the report alleged that India's application of quantitative restrictions has been "opaque and unpredictable," impacting the market accessibility for US exporters. The United States has been raising this issue, alongside other trading partners, at the World Trade Organization (WTO), and pressing India to enhance access to its dairy market through platforms like the Trade Policy Forum (TPF).

Regarding intellectual property rights, the report highlights ongoing discussions between the US and India to address various challenges faced by US companies, aiming to bolster IP protection and enforcement within India.

Concerns were also raised about the Government’s procurement practices, with the absence of a consistent overarching policy leading to variations among different ministries. In addition, disparities in policies related to electronic payment services, insurance market regulations, and telecom services were noted.

The report also highlighted increasing challenges faced by US firms in India's internet services sector, particularly pertaining to content takedown requests and compliance with India's IT Rules.

Released annually since 1985, the National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers provides an overview of obstacles encountered by US exports and investments in various global markets. This year's report covers trade barriers across 59 markets.

(With PTI inputs)