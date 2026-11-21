Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) voiced support for embattled former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying he would like to see him return to the company and urging its board to give him a "second chance", while describing him as a "brilliant person" who had helped keep the United States ahead in the artificial intelligence chip industry.

Addressing a news conference at the White House, Trump acknowledged that Huang had made mistakes but argued that his contribution to the company and the US technology sector warranted reconsideration of his exit. "He made some bad decisions, but he is a brilliant person," Trump said, crediting Huang with helping the US maintain its competitive edge in the AI chip industry.

"I would love to see him back," Trump said, adding that the country should be willing to give people another opportunity.

"You know, we're a country of second chances, and I'd love to be able to see him. That's a very important company to us, and he put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies," he added.

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Trump also revealed that he had discussed Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who, according to the US President, had praised the former Nvidia chief. "And I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant! He's a brilliant man.' He is," Trump said.

Urging Nvidia to reconsider its decision, Trump said the company should acknowledge Huang's contribution and allow him to return to work. "And I think the company, if they were smart, they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology, and let him go back to work," he said.

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The US President also drew a comparison with his earlier defence of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, saying that the country needed to protect its talented people.

"You know, I came to Elon's defence in my first term very strongly. I'm not sure that Elon would be with us right now if I didn't. And I said, we have to protect our brilliant people, because no country has too many of them," Trump said.

Trump further said that Huang's contribution was significant for the United States and that losing people with his expertise could prove detrimental to the country's technological ambitions.

The President's remarks come amid growing support for Huang's return from prominent figures in the technology industry, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has publicly criticised Nvidia's decision to part ways with its co-founder.

Speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit, Musk compared Huang's departure to the Chicago Bulls dropping basketball legend Michael Jordan during a winning streak, arguing that the company would struggle to find someone capable of replacing him.

"You're not going to find me saying one thing publicly and another thing privately. Jensen is an old friend of mine. I would call Jensen Michael Jordan, perhaps at his peak level, in terms of what he means to a team. You got to think long and hard before you take someone- let's say you're the Chicago Bulls, in the middle of your second season, and you got a winning streak that's just going to happen, and then you kick Michael Jordan off your team. Doesn't seem like a smart decision to me," Musk said.

Highlighting Huang's contribution to Nvidia's operations, Musk said the former CEO performed multiple roles within the company, including managing its supply chain and maintaining relationships with critical suppliers across countries such as South Korea and Taiwan.

"There's no one that can really replace Jensen. He does the roles of several people. He's managing the supply chain. You see him eating street food in Korea and Taiwan with critical suppliers. He has long-term relationships that have been built up over decades. He understands technology incredibly well. His team loves him. And many of them are there because of him, and have had higher offers to go elsewhere and have turned them down because of personal loyalty to Jensen," Musk added.

However, despite the growing public support for Huang, Nvidia's board has ruled out reinstating him as the company's chief executive.

Nvidia Board Chairman Harvey Jones announced that the board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to bring him back as CEO. The board has initiated a search for a permanent successor and appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

The company has also constituted a new committee to strengthen oversight of national security policies and export-control compliance following the controversy surrounding Huang.

Huang's resignation on November 12 followed revelations about his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed who has been identified in US intelligence-related reports as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

The allegations have raised concerns about potential national security implications and Nvidia's business dealings involving China.