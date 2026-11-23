New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has alerted to the possible misuse of authenticated WhatsApp Web session by a malicious person to gain unauthorised access to a user's WhatsApp account, warning users to avoid sensitive work on WhatsApp Web.

Users are therefore advised to "exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons."

National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) under the MHA issued an advisory on November 18 considering the threat to WhatsApp Web users.

With an alert of "Safe Use of WhatsApp Web", the advisory was issued based on the observation that "an authenticated WhatsApp Web session may, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to a user's WhatsApp account."

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As per the advisory, such unauthorised access may allow a malicious person to read messages, send messages while impersonating the user, access contacts and group conversations, and misuse the trusted identity of the account holder for fraud, phishing, social engineering or other malicious activities.

The advisory suggests that "government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers."

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It also asks to "avoid leaving an authenticated WhatsApp Web session active when it is not required, particularly on office or shared computers."

"Always log out after each session. Develop a habit of manually logging out from WhatsApp Web after completing your work. Simply closing the browser window or tab should not be treated as logging out," suggests the advisory. It further suggests using incognito or private browsing mode on a trusted computer if WhatsApp Web must be used temporarily, instructing you to manually log out before closing the browser.

The advisory also recommends not to log in to WhatsApp Web from cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers or other untrusted systems.

It alerts to unusual account activity, suggesting "unexpected messages sent from your account, unusual replies from contacts or unexplained activity should be treated seriously."

"Keep your device secure. Keep the operating system, browser and security software updated, and avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files, cracked software and untrusted," the advisory recommends.