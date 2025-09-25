Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025: 55% of Mobile Phones in India Made in UP, Says PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025: 55% of mobile phones manufactured in India are produced in UP - PM Modi | Image: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, calling it a showcase of India’s growth story and Uttar Pradesh’s rising role in technology and manufacturing.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “Today, 55% of all mobile phones manufactured in India are produced in Uttar Pradesh. UP will now further strengthen India’s self-reliance in the semiconductor sector as well. A major semiconductor manufacturing facility is about to begin construction just a few kilometers from here.”

The five-day trade show, themed “Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here”, has brought together over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and an expected five lakh visitors. From crafts and cuisine to industries and MSMEs, the event is designed to highlight UP’s global trade potential.

UP’s Growing Electronics Hub

Uttar Pradesh has become India’s top hub for electronics and mobile manufacturing. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Samsung, Lava, and Dixon Technologies, already have large facilities in Noida.

In fact, Samsung has its largest mobile phone manufacturing plant in Noida and is also manufacturing laptops at its factory. According to a PTI report, the company also plans to start manufacturing more of its devices in India as part of its manufacturing portfolio expansion.

The state government is also in talks with Foxconn, the iPhone maker, to set up a new electronics manufacturing unit in UP. In a related development, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inaugurated India’s first tempered glass manufacturing plant for mobile devices in Noida. The facility, set up by Optiemus Electronics with US-based Corning, will produce high-quality glass for both Indian and global markets.

Dixon Technologies is building a one-million-square-foot mobile plant in Noida, further strengthening UP’s role in India’s supply chain.

PM Modi also announced that Uttar Pradesh will soon become the manufacturing hub for AK-203 rifles, to be done in collaboration with Russia.

'I'm so happy that more than 22,000 exhibitors are showcasing their products and services. This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia, which means we are further strengthening this time-tested partnership,' said PM Modi.