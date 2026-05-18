Vi Expands International Roaming Portfolio, Adds 7, 14, and 21-Day Options for Postpaid Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday expanded its international roaming offerings for postpaid customers, introducing new 7-day, 14-day, and 21-day packs to its existing portfolio and taking its total count of IR plans to 17. The move is targeted at Indian travellers whose trip durations have been poorly served by the industry's traditional short-validity and month-long pack structure.

The new additions sit alongside Vi's existing 1-day, 10-day, and 30-day options, giving customers a more granular set of choices depending on whether they are travelling for a corporate sprint, a family visit, or an extended international stay. Each validity tier is available in multiple configurations, split broadly between packs covering 40-plus countries with unlimited data, voice, and SMS, and packs covering 120-plus countries with limited allocations.

On the unlimited side, the headline offerings are as follows. The 7-day unlimited pack is priced at ₹3,649 and includes unlimited data, voice, and SMS for 40-plus countries alongside 3GB data, 300 minutes, and 100 SMS for 120-plus countries. The 14-day unlimited pack comes in at ₹4,999 with 21GB data, 500 minutes, and 100 SMS for the wider country group. The 21-day unlimited pack is priced at ₹5,699, covering 21GB data, 600 minutes, and 100 SMS for the 120-plus country tier. The 30-day pack, already part of the existing portfolio, offers a 70GB FUP unlimited plan at ₹5,999 with 1,500 voice minutes and unlimited SMS.

For travellers who do not need unlimited access, limited data packs are available at lower price points across all validity tiers. A 7-day pack with 2GB data for both country groups, 300 minutes, and 100 SMS is priced at ₹2,649, while the 14-day equivalent with 12GB costs ₹3,599 and the 21-day variant with 14GB is priced at ₹3,799.

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Vi is also positioning itself as the only Indian operator to offer truly unlimited voice and data in 41 key travel destinations, a claim that, if accurate, gives it a differentiated edge in the premium roaming segment where Airtel and Jio have been increasingly competitive. The packs are available for purchase through the Vi app, and the company says built-in mechanisms protect against unexpected bill shocks, though the specifics of those safeguards are not detailed in the announcement.

For Vi, which has been navigating a prolonged period of financial strain and subscriber pressure relative to Airtel and Jio, a more competitive and flexible roaming portfolio also carries a retention dimension. Postpaid subscribers are among the highest-value customers in any telecom portfolio, and offering them a roaming experience that does not require them to compromise on connectivity or overpay for unused validity is a meaningful loyalty lever.