ViewSonic Launches AI-Powered ViewBoard IN01-2 Series in India With Android 14

ViewSonic has launched its new ViewBoard IN01-2 Series in India, expanding its interactive display portfolio with a focus on AI-driven learning and collaboration tools. The lineup starts at ₹1,20,000 and is available in multiple sizes, including 65-inch, 75-inch, 86-inch, and 98-inch variants.

The new series is positioned for classrooms and enterprise environments, combining 4K interactive displays with built-in AI features and deep integration with Google services.

AI tools aimed at classrooms and collaboration

The ViewBoard IN01-2 Series introduces a set of AI-powered features designed to enhance teaching and content interaction. A key highlight is the Text Recognition Pen, which converts handwritten input into editable text and supports real-time translation, including English to Hindi.

The displays also include AI-powered search and learning tools that allow users to extract information from written content and generate explanations or learning prompts. Additional tools such as the Magical Pen and Shape Recognition are designed to refine sketches and convert rough drawings into structured visuals, making it easier to create diagrams and presentations.

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Android 14 with Google ecosystem integration

The IN01-2 Series runs on Android 14 and is certified under Google’s Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA). This enables direct access to Google Play Store apps such as Chrome, YouTube, and Google Search, along with other productivity and educational tools.

The displays are powered by an octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB expandable storage.

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Built for multi-user interaction

The displays support 40-point Ultra Fine Touch input, allowing multiple users to interact simultaneously using fingers or stylus pens. The system is designed to replicate a pen-on-paper experience, with quick switching between colours and stroke thickness.

For audio, the series includes dual 20W speakers, aimed at delivering clearer sound during presentations, video playback, and classroom sessions.

Connectivity and deployment

The ViewBoard IN01-2 Series offers a wide range of connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI with CEC and ARC support, built-in Wi-Fi, and an optional OPS slot for additional computing modules.

Durability and display quality