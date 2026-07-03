Viral 'Tirri Trend' Ends: Govt Bans Chinese BAT-BMS App Used to Remotely Disable Moving E-Rickshaws

New Delhi: In a major development following the widespread concern over viral prank videos, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to remove the Chinese battery management application BAT-BMS.

The app has since been taken down from both platforms after reports emerged that it was being misused to remotely switch off moving e-rickshaws, posing serious risks to road safety and drivers' livelihoods.

Announcing the decision at the CII Cybersecurity Summit in New Delhi, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan said the app's misuse had raised significant safety concerns, particularly as vehicles could allegedly be switched off without the driver's knowledge.

What is the BAT-BMS App?

BAT-BMS is a battery management application developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. The app connects to compatible batteries via Bluetooth and is designed to allow authorised users to monitor battery performance and remotely control the battery's discharge circuit.

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However, investigators and cybersecurity experts say the app was being exploited because many low-cost e-rickshaw batteries in India lack password protection, allowing anyone within a Bluetooth range of approximately 10 to 15 metres to pair with the battery and disable the vehicle.

How Did the Viral 'Tirri Trend' Work?

The app gained attention after several videos surfaced online showing pranksters targeting moving e-rickshaws, locally known as "tirris."

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In one widely circulated clip, a content creator is heard saying, "There's an e-rickshaw ahead. We'll switch it off using an app." The individual then allegedly used the app's "discharge switch", causing the vehicle to stop abruptly in the middle of the road.

The pranksters were later seen approaching confused drivers, pretending to help them while recording their reactions for social media.

In another viral video, an elderly e-rickshaw driver was allegedly forced to push his vehicle for nearly three kilometres after it unexpectedly shut down.

Experts Call It a Cyber Offence

Cyber law expert and Chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law Pawan Duggal said the misuse of the application goes far beyond an online prank.

"An e-rickshaw today is essentially a computer system. Accessing it without the owner's knowledge or consent is not a game but an offence under Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000," he said.

According to Duggal, such unauthorised access can attract up to three years' imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh.