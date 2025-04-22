Vivo T4 5G Launched: AMOLED Display to 7300mAh Battery, Check Full Specifications

Vivo T4 5G has been launched in India as the company’s latest mid-range phone. It offers features such as a super-bright AMOLED display, a 7300mAh battery with fast charging, and promised Android OS upgrades for up to three years. Despite its slim profile, Vivo claims its new smartphone has the biggest battery in its price segment. Here are the phone’s full specifications along with the price breakdown.

Vivo T4 5G price in India

The new T4 5G costs ₹21,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the variant with 256GB of storage costs ₹23,999. The top variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is priced at ₹25,999. Vivo has announced a flat discount of ₹2,000 on each variant with an HDFC Bank or SBI credit card. Buyers are also eligible for an exchange bonus of ₹2,000.

Vivo T4 5G specifications

Display: The T4 5G has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The display has a fingerprint sensor.

Processor: Powering the Vivo T4 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, clocked at up to 2.5GHz and paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Cameras: The Vivo T4 5G has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The cameras support up to 4K 30fps video recording. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera, capable of supporting 4K 30fps video recording.

Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging using the bundled charger.

Connectivity: The Vivo T4 5G has 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB-C port.