Vivo T4 5G vs iQOO Z10: Which Is Better?

Here is how the Vivo T4 5G and the iQOO Z10 5G compare. | Image: Vivo, iQOO

Vivo has just announced a new smartphone, called the T4 5G, in India. It has been making the rounds on the internet for a while, with the company claiming the T4 5G has the biggest battery in a phone that’s among the slimmest in the mid-end market. The Vivo T4 5G’s specifications include an AMOLED display, a Qualcomm chipset, and a camera system with new technologies. However, it is exactly a clone of the iQOO Z10 5G.

Customers interested in the Vivo T4 5G can consider the iQOO Z10 5G. Here is a comparison between the specifications of the Vivo T4 5G and the iQOO Z10 5G.

Vivo T4 5G vs iQOO Z10 5G: Specifications

Display: The Vivo T4 5G has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a peak brightness of 5000 nits, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQOO’s Z10 has exactly the same display, supporting Shield Glass protection on top and functionalities like Always-On Display.

Processor: Both the Vivo T4 5G and the iQOO Z10 5G use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. Both phones offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with no support for expandable storage. The T4 and Z10 run Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Cameras: The primary cameras on the Vivo T4 5G and the iQOO Z10 5G include a 50MP wide sensor with support for PDAF and OIS (optical image stabilisation). The phones’ secondary cameras use a 2MP depth sensor, while their selfie cameras have a 32MP snapper with 1080 video recording abilities.

Battery: The Vivo T4 5G and the iQOO Z10 5G have a 7300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Vivo T4 5G vs iQOO Z10 5G: Prices in India