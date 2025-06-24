Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launched With 6000mAh Battery, 5-Year Longevity Promise

Vivo has launched a new budget phone, the T4 Lite 5G, in India. According to Vivo, the 6000mAh battery inside the T4 Lite 5G can retain good health for five years, making it operate normally for a longer time than usual. Vivo’s new smartphone also brings AI features such as AI Erase, Photo Enhance, and Document Mode on a budget of less than ₹10,000.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G price in India

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G has three configurations. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹9,999, while the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB is priced at ₹10,999. The highest-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available for ₹12,999. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G comes in Titanium Gold and Prism Blue colours, and will go on sale starting July 2 across online and offline stores.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G specifications

Featuring 5G support on dual SIM cards, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G boasts a 6.74-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. While you get up to 256GB of storage on the phone, you can expand it to up to 2TB using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, which offers several nifty tools but is quite bloated. Vivo has promised two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches on the T4 Lite 5G, which is also IP64 rated for resistance against water splashes and dust.