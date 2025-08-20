Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch on August 26: Quad-Curved Display, Sony IMX882 Camera, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and More Revealed

Vivo is set to launch a slim and stylish phone with a curved display in the mid-budget segment. The company will launch the Vivo T4 Pro 5G in India on August 26, bringing flagship-like design and features to the mid-range price segment of Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

The phone will be sold via Flipkart. The phone will come with a quad-curved AMOLED display, a slim 7.53mm body, and colour options in blue and gold.

Camera upgrades for serious shooters

The highlight of the T4 Pro is its 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, supported by two more sensors and Vivo’s signature Aura Light flash.

Performance under the hood

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, making it a step up from last year’s T3 Pro, which ran on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It also packs a massive 6,500mAh battery, promising longer usage for heavy users- from binge-watchers to mobile gamers. AI-driven imaging and productivity tools are also confirmed, suggesting the phone will lean on smart features to enhance day-to-day tasks.

India’s Rs 25,000– Rs 30,000 smartphone segment has become one of the most competitive categories, packed with options from iQOO, Realme, OnePlus, and Samsung. Buyers here don’t just want value anymore; they expect flagship-like displays, strong cameras, and big batteries - all without spending Rs 50,000 or more.

For comparison, the Vivo T3 Pro, launched last year at Rs 24,999, offered a flat AMOLED display, smaller 5,500mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The T4 Pro seems to raise the bar on almost every front.

Launch and availability