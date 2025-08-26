Vivo T4 Pro Launched With 'Flagship' Telephoto Cameras, Starts at ₹27,999

Vivo has launched the T4 Pro, its new T-series phone with headlining features like an IP69 rating, a periscope telephoto camera, and four years of Android OS upgrades. The Vivo T4 Pro uses a Qualcomm processor, which the company claims scored over 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Vivo T4 Pro price in India

The Vivo T4 Pro comes in three configurations. The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹27,999, while the mid-tier with the same RAM capacity and 256GB of memory is priced at ₹29,999. The top variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will be available for ₹31,999. It will be available in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colours from Vivo’s online store, Flipkart, and partner offline stores from August 29.

Vivo T4 Pro specifications

The new Vivo T4 Pro boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5000 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. Shielding the display is a Diamond Shield Glass layer. The Vivo T4 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with Adreno 722 GPU. It runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, with support for four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.