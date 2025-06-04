Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch Announced: Should You Be Excited?

Vivo has announced that its next mid-range phone, the T4 Ultra, is coming to India on June 11. The announcement comes days after Vivo began hyping up the T4 Ultra through multiple teasers on social media, confirming key features and specifications. The Vivo T4 Ultra is confirmed to offer a “flagship-level 3x periscope” camera experience using a new 50MP periscope telephoto camera. The company has also revealed that the T4 Ultra will offer AI tools at a mid-range price.

Vivo T4 Ultra launch

According to the announcement, the Vivo T4 Ultra will be launched on June 11 at an event scheduled for noon.

Vivo T4 Ultra confirmed specifications

The Vivo T4 Ultra will house a triple camera system, featuring a 50MP main Sony IMX921 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation, CIPA 4.5 camera-level image stabilisation, and Vivo camera bionic spectrum. The camera system will also include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and EIS. Vivo goes so far as to say the T4 Ultra will offer the segment’s first 10x telephoto macro option in the camera app, while regular digital zoom will be maxed out at 100x.

Performance-wise, the Vivo T4 Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, a significant jump from the Dimensity 9200+ processor in the T3 Ultra. The company claims the chip scored over 2 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will also come with a 1.5K quad-curved display, the company said.

Should you be excited about it?

The Vivo T4 Ultra could cost more than the T3 Ultra, which was launched last year for ₹31,999. That means it will be aimed at mid-range buyers, especially those who want flexible camera options in their next phone. Vivo has a good track record of offering different photography-centric options on its phones across price points. However, these phones often fail as a complete package.