Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India—Why You Should Avoid It

Vivo T4 Ultra has arrived in India as the company’s latest mid-range phone. The phone has a telephoto camera, claimed to offer a flagship-level photography experience for the price of under ₹40,000. The T4 Ultra seems like a significant upgrade over the T3 Ultra, launched last year, but it comes at a premium. With more bells and whistles and a significantly higher price, the T4 Ultra may not be the best pick.

Vivo T4 Ultra price

The T4 Ultra starts at ₹37,999. That’s nearly a 20 per cent hike in just one generation, without a corresponding leap in performance or innovation. Its higher variants with 8GB and 12GB RAM cost ₹39,999 and ₹41,999, respectively. It has Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey colour options.

Why it is not a good pick

Vivo phones have historically been more offline-centric, which dictates their higher prices than phones with similar specifications. At about ₹38,000, the Vivo T4 Ultra is aimed at buyers who want high-end features like a telephoto camera without a premium price tag.

The Vivo T4 Ultra has a telephoto camera that can take crisp shots from afar with up to 3x optical zoom. While that sounds good on paper, it is barely a standout feature when more affordable phones offer periscope zoom. Case in point: the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a periscope telephoto camera, which offers a better optical zoom range, for less than ₹30,000.

Powering the Vivo T4 Ultra is a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. It is a fast processor, capable of handling multitasking and supporting AI features. It will also aid in processing photos fast with decent optimisation. However, it is not the fastest processor in the segment and may not appeal to gamers and people who want better productivity. For much less, you could go for the iQOO Neo 10, which uses a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. If you can hold off your purchase for a few days, wait for the POCO F7, which could be a cheaper Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 alternative.