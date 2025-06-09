Republic World
  • Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch on June 11: 5 Big Reasons Why It Could be Costlier Than Vivo T3 Ultra

Updated 9 June 2025 at 18:45 IST

Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch on June 11: 5 Big Reasons Why It Could be Costlier Than Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T4 Ultra price leak suggests the phone can cost more than the T3 Ultra that launched last year. Here is why this price hike is understandable.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Vivo T3 usedc as representational image
Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch on June 11: 5 Big Reasons Why It Could be Costly Than Vivo T3 Ultra | Image: Vivo

Vivo T4 Ultra is set to launch on June 11. While the phone is very much still under the wraps, early reports suggest it could be pricier than the Vivo T3 Ultra, which launched last year. In fact, there has been a price leak recently that says the phone can cost you around Rs 35,000. That is almost Rs 3000 more than the Vivo T3 Ultra, which costs Rs 29,999 in India currently.  

If the claimed features are real, the price increase may be well worth it. Here is a list of expected features that may cause the price to go up:

  1. The Processor Upgrade: The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ is the T4 Ultra's brain. It has four Cortex-X4 cores and is built on a 4nm process.  That's a big jump from the Dimensity 9200+ in last year's T3 Ultra, and it puts the T4 Ultra on the same level as the best Android flagships
  2. Brighter Display: Vivo T4 Ultra is said to come with up to AMOLED display that can get as bright as 5000 nits.  It is one of the highest numbers ever seen on a smartphone.  The panel is also expected to get a high resolution of 460ppi, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for 1 billion colours.  Building and calibrating such screens is costly, and so the phone can be pricier. 
  3. Better cameras with periscope zoom: The T3 Ultra has a decent dual-lens camera set-up, but the T4 Ultra has a better one with three cameras, including a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.  Both the main and zoom lenses have optical image stabilisation (OIS).
  4. Bigger battery with faster charging capabilities: The T4 Ultra is said to come with a 5500mAh silicon-carbon battery that can be charged with a wire at 90W, which is better than the T3 Ultra's 80W charging.  Silicon-carbon cells are newer and last longer, and hold more energy than regular lithium-ion cells.  The price will go up since it costs more to make batteries with more advanced technology
  5. Connectivity and build: The T4 Ultra is clearly made for next-gen connection, with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX HD and LHDC 5, and a full GPS suite that includes NavIC (India's regional navigation system).  It also has IP64 splash resistance and an IR blaster, which are two small but important features that many competitors don't have.

