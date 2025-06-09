Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch on June 11: 5 Big Reasons Why It Could be Costlier Than Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T4 Ultra is set to launch on June 11. While the phone is very much still under the wraps, early reports suggest it could be pricier than the Vivo T3 Ultra, which launched last year. In fact, there has been a price leak recently that says the phone can cost you around Rs 35,000. That is almost Rs 3000 more than the Vivo T3 Ultra, which costs Rs 29,999 in India currently.