Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched With Free Earbuds Offer

Vivo has launched the V50 Elite Edition in India, comprising a bundle of the recently launched V50 and a pair of wireless earbuds. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition includes the top storage variant of the V50, featuring a new Red Rose colour. But other than these upgrades, the V50 Elite Edition has the same features and specifications as the regular V50.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition price in India

The V50 Elite Edition costs ₹41,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version. The bundled Vivo TWS 3e earbuds cost ₹1,899 otherwise and come in a Dark Indigo colour. Customers can get an instant cashback of ₹3,000 on using an HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak, American Express, HSBC, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BoB, Federal Bank, or Axis Bank card, along with a ₹3,000 exchange bonus and a no-cost EMI offer. Customers are also eligible for a 70 per cent assured buyback offer worth ₹499.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition specifications