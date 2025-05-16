Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched With Free Earbuds Offer

Updated May 16th 2025, 18:54 IST
Vivo has launched the V50 Elite Edition in India, comprising a bundle of the recently launched V50 and a pair of wireless earbuds. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition includes the top storage variant of the V50, featuring a new Red Rose colour. But other than these upgrades, the V50 Elite Edition has the same features and specifications as the regular V50.
The V50 Elite Edition costs ₹41,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version. The bundled Vivo TWS 3e earbuds cost ₹1,899 otherwise and come in a Dark Indigo colour. Customers can get an instant cashback of ₹3,000 on using an HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak, American Express, HSBC, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, BoB, Federal Bank, or Axis Bank card, along with a ₹3,000 exchange bonus and a no-cost EMI offer. Customers are also eligible for a 70 per cent assured buyback offer worth ₹499.
Since the V50 Elite Edition is a V50 in a new shade with bundled earbuds, its specifications are the same as the regular variant. It boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone comes with a dual 50MP camera setup, featuring Zeiss-made enhancements. Its front camera packs a 50MP sensor with AI Facial Contouring functionality. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition houses a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The phone also offers AI features, such as Live Call Translation, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, and Circle to Search. Vivo’s V50 Elite Edition also has a combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings.
Published May 16th 2025, 18:54 IST