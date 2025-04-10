Vivo V50e Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

Vivo V50e Launched: Vivo India has started the pre-bookings of its new phone, V50e in India. The V50e has an Ultra-Slim Quad-Curved display, a Sony Multifocal Pro Portrait Camera system, and 50 MP Eye-AF Group Selfie Camera. The customers can choose the Vivo V50e from two colour options and is available in two variants. However, the customers can pre-book the Vivo V50e and it will go on sale from April 17, 2025.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Vivo V50e in India:

Vivo V50e Price:

The price of the Vivo V50e is as follows:

8GB + 128GB at ₹28,999

8GB + 256GB at ₹30,999

Vivo V50e Offers:

The Vivo V50e is available with the following benefits to the customers:

Up to 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank and SBI Card transactions

Up to 10% Exchange Bonus when you trade in your old smartphone

No Cost EMI options available for up to 6 months

Vivo V50e Colours:

The Vivo V50e is available in two colour options -

Sapphire Blue

Pearl White

Vivo V50e Display:

The Vivo V50e has a screen size of 6.7 inches and has an Ultra-Slim Quad-Curved display.

Vivo V50e Processor:

The Vivo V50e is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is built on a 4nm architecture. Since, it has 8GB, Vivo claims it can multitask with up to 27 apps running in background.

Vivo V50e Battery:

The Vivo V50e has a battery capacity of 5,900 mAh and comes with a 90W flash charger.

Vivo V50e Camera:

For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo V50e has a Sony IMX882 Sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which results in better night photography. Further, it has a 50 MP Eye-AF Group Selfie Camera. For videography, V50e supports 4k recording on both front and rear cameras.

However, Vivo has added a Wedding Portrait Studio exclusively to India specific units for better photography experience at weddings.

Vivo V50e Software: