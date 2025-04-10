sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 10th 2025, 14:22 IST

Vivo V50e Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

Vivo India has started the pre-bookings of its new phone, V50e in India. It is available in two colour options and two variants. Check details:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
vivo v50e
vivo v50e | Image: Republic

Vivo V50e Launched: Vivo India has started the pre-bookings of its new phone, V50e in India. The V50e has an Ultra-Slim Quad-Curved display, a Sony Multifocal Pro Portrait Camera system, and 50 MP Eye-AF Group Selfie Camera. The customers can choose the Vivo V50e from two colour options and is available in two variants. However, the customers can pre-book the Vivo V50e and it will go on sale from April 17, 2025. 

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Vivo V50e in India:

Vivo V50e Price:

The price of the Vivo V50e is as follows:

  • 8GB + 128GB at ₹28,999 
  • 8GB + 256GB at ₹30,999

Vivo V50e Offers:

The Vivo V50e is available with the following benefits to the customers:

  • Up to 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank and SBI Card transactions
  • Up to 10% Exchange Bonus when you trade in your old smartphone
  • No Cost EMI options available for up to 6 months

Vivo V50e Colours:

The Vivo V50e is available in two colour options -

  • Sapphire Blue
  • Pearl White

Vivo V50e Display:

The Vivo V50e has a screen size of 6.7 inches and has an Ultra-Slim Quad-Curved display.

Vivo V50e Processor:

The Vivo V50e is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is built on a 4nm architecture. Since, it has 8GB, Vivo claims it can multitask with up to 27 apps running in background.

Vivo V50e Battery:

The Vivo V50e has a battery capacity of 5,900 mAh and comes with a 90W flash charger.

Vivo V50e Camera:

For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo V50e has a Sony IMX882 Sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which results in better night photography. Further, it has a  50 MP Eye-AF Group Selfie Camera. For videography, V50e supports 4k recording on both front and rear cameras.

However, Vivo has added a Wedding Portrait Studio exclusively to India specific units for better photography experience at weddings.

Vivo V50e Software:

The Vivo V50e runs on FunTouch OS 15, based on the Android 15. Vivo says V50e will get three generations of Android upgrades and up to four years of software and security updates.

Published April 10th 2025, 13:00 IST

