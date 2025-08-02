Vivo V60 5G Launching in India on August 12: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, ZEISS Cameras, and 6500mAh Battery Confirmed

Vivo has confirmed when the V60 will be launched in India. | Image: Vivo

Vivo is set to launch its latest V series phone- the Vivo V60 5G- with the official launch date in India set for August 12, 2025, at 12PM. After teasing the device over the past few days, Vivo has confirmed several standout features, especially for photography enthusiasts, making it a compelling option in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Vivo V60 5G: A Camera Powerhouse with ZEISS Optics

One of the most talked-about highlights of the Vivo V60 5G is its ZEISS-branded triple-camera setup, designed to elevate mobile photography. The camera array includes 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX766) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 50MP super telephoto lens (Sony IMX882) for clear and long-range shots and an ultra-wide sensor to capture broader perspectives.

Vivo is also bringing advanced camera features such as ZEISS Multifocal Portraits, 10x Telephoto Portrait Mode, and the X Wedding Vlog Mode, catering to creators and portrait lovers alike.

Design & Display: Premium Build with Quad-Curved Aesthetics

The V60 5G showcases a sleek, quad-curved AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels and 3D curves, offering both aesthetic appeal and immersive viewing. It also boasts IP68 and IP69 certifications, ensuring resistance against dust and water - a rarity in this price bracket.

Buyers will get to choose from three colour variants: Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue.

Performance: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 & AI Integration

Under the hood, the Vivo V60 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, promising a 27% improvement in CPU performance, 30% enhanced GPU capability, and 26% better gaming efficiency. It also includes enhanced Google Gemini AI features for cross-app functionality and smarter user experiences.

Battery & Charging

The smartphone packs a 6500mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge. It’s also expected to support 90W fast charging.

Expected Pricing in India