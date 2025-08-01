Vivo V60 India Launch Date Announced Alongside Key Specifications

After some teasers, Vivo has now announced the launch date for its next V-series phone, the V60, in India. The V60 will be a successor to the V50 and is expected to bring significant upgrades across the board, but the focus is on portrait photography. According to the company, the V60 houses ZEISS optics to help users take better portraits with better depth.

Vivo V60 launch

The company has announced that the Vivo V60 will be launched at an event on August 12. “The finish, the shine, the design, everything reflects the beauty of Auspicious Gold in the all-new vivo V60,” said the company in a post on X. This confirms that one of the colourways of the upcoming V60 could be called Auspicious Gold, but you can expect the phone to be available in a Moonlit Blue and a Mist Gray variant.

Vivo V60 specifications

Alongside the announcement on the launch date, Vivo also confirmed that the V60 will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and come with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. This processor debuted in India with the Realme 15 Pro last month. The company also revealed that the V60 will sport a quad-curved display, the additional details of which are unclear. The Vivo V60 is confirmed to house a 6500mAh battery under the hood, while its camera system will include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP selfie camera. The resolution details for the ultrawide camera, which will complete the rear camera setup, are also not revealed yet.