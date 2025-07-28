Vivo V60 Launch Teased With Portrait-Centric ZEISS Cameras

Vivo has teased the launch of V60, the company’s next smartphone that will succeed the V50. In the first teaser, the company revealed that the V60, much like its predecessor, will be a camera phone focused on portraits powered by ZEISS optics. The Vivo V60 will offer up to 100x zoom, the company said.

While Vivo has not specified the hardware details, speculations suggest the Vivo V60 could be a rebadge of the Vivo S30, which was launched in China back in May. That means the V60 will feature a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera, offering up to 3x optical zoom. The 100x zoom, thus, could be digital zooming of a photo captured by the main camera in full resolution.

Vivo has also showed off V60’s design, confirming that it will be available in Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey colours. It will use vertically-stacked dual cameras on the back in a design very similar to that of the Vivo X200 FE. The phone is expected to have a quad curved screen, much like the T4R 5G launched recently in India. This screen could be a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

If the Vivo V60 is a rebranded version of the Vivo S30, it will likely use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It will be an incremental upgrade over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 that powers the Vivo V50. With Qualcomm’s latest processor, the V60 could take on the newly arrived Realme 15 Pro, but pricing will be key to its success. The Realme 15 Pro was launched last week at a starting price of ₹31,999.

The Vivo V60 could also feature a combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings for overall protection against water splashes, jets, and dust ingress.