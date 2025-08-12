Vivo V60 With ZEISS Optics Cameras Launched, Prices Start at ₹36,999

Vivo has introduced V60, its new smartphone that focuses on photography with dedicated tools, such as a new wedding vlog mode for taking social media-ready photos at weddings. The new Vivo V60 features a 50MP camera system, which, according to the company, utilises ZEISS-tuned optics and filters to make photographs more appealing.

Vivo V60 price in India

The new V60 comes in four configurations:

— 8GB/128GB costs ₹36,999

— 8GB/256GB is priced at ₹38,999

— 12GB/256GB model will sell at ₹40,999

— 16GB/512GB variant costs ₹45,999

The smartphone will be available from August 19 on Vivo’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores. It comes in Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey colours.

Vivo V60 specifications

Featuring support for 5G connectivity on dual SIM cards, the Vivo V60 boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 5000 nits of peak brightness. The display supports HDR10+ and uses Diamond Shield Glass protection on top. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, with the company promising four Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.