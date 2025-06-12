Vivo X Fold 5 to Launch on June 25 with Shocking Apple Device Compatibility: Here’s What to Expect

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo X Fold 5 in China on June 25 at 7 PM. The phone is said to be one of the most ambitious phones of the company launched yet. But beyond its sleek design and next-gen specs, the real headline-grabber is something no one saw coming- Apple device compatibility, including support for the Apple Watch, iCloud, iPhone messaging, and even Mac display extension, a shocking move in the traditionally closed Apple ecosystem.

According to Vivo’s product manager Han Boxiao, the X Fold 5 will be the first Android phone to interoperate with the Apple Watch, allowing users to receive calls, texts, and even sync health data. The foldable will reportedly also support iCloud access, iPhone call and text forwarding, and Mac screen extension- features usually locked within Apple’s walled garden. While the technical details remain under wraps, this unprecedented level of integration has left many Vivo fans in desperation to know more.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specs

The Vivo X Fold 5 aims to set new standards in foldable design. The company claims the device will be lighter and stronger than its predecessor, the X Fold 3, with leaked data suggesting a 4.3mm thickness when unfolded and a weight of 209 grams. It is expected to feature an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display, a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED outer screen, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.