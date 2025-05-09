Vivo X Fold5 Specifications Leak Suggests 6000mAh Battery Which is Massive for a Foldable Phone

Vivo’s upcoming foldable smartphone, the X Fold5, has reportedly had some of its key specifications leaked and one detail in particular is drawing major attention. According to fresh leaks, the Vivo X Fold5 may feature a massive 6000mAh battery. If true, this would be one of the largest batteries ever seen in a foldable phone.

Foldable phones are known for their compact folding design, but often sacrifice battery capacity due to space limitations. In previous models like the Vivo X Fold2, battery life was a decent but not standout feature. A 6000mAh unit would change that completely, giving Vivo a lead in battery power when compared to other foldables. The battery will rely on 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging to refill itself.

Expected Features

Other rumoured features include a lighter design, improved hinge mechanism, and more durable materials for both the body and the inner display. The phone will sport an 8.03-inch foldable 2K+ AMOLED display joined by a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED outer display.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is also expected, and users can also look forward to a high refresh rate display, likely 120Hz, on both the outer and inner screens for smoother navigation. The camera system will get a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor along with a 50MP autofocus ultra-wide camera a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera.

Competing in a Tough Market

The foldable phone market is heating up, with major players like Samsung, OnePlus, and Honor constantly pushing out upgrades. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5, a popular choice amongst foldable fans, houses a 4400mAh battery for which it has often been criticised as a weak point. If Vivo does deliver a 6000mAh battery in the X Fold5, it would mark a huge leap over Samsung’s offering in terms of battery life. OnePlus Open and Honor Magic V2 have also entered the ring with sleek designs and decent performance. But again, battery life has remained modest across the board. Vivo’s bold move could push competitors to rethink their next steps.

What to Expect