Vivo X200 FE vs Vivo X200: Which One Deserves Your Pocket in 2025?

Vivo will today take the wraps off from its much-anticipated X20 FE in India today, and the phone is already turning heads. The upcoming phone is aimed at those who want to experience flagship features without flagship prices, the X200 FE is expected to come at Rs 54,999 and Rs 49,999 with the launch offers, while the standard X200 continues to hold its premium position starting at Rs 65,999. But the real question is what’s different and which one is right for you.

Price Vs Value

The X200 FE seems to be targeted at the value-seeking buyers who don’t want to make any cuts on the high-end specs. With a nearly Rs 16,000 price gap between the two phones, Vivo is making a strong case for the FE as a budget flagship. But specs matter and that’s where the difference begins to emerge.

Design and Build: Premium Vs Practical

The Vivo X200 sports a more refined design with an aluminium frame. The phone is thin with a thickness of about 8mm and officially rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance.

The X200 FE, on the other hand, keeps things sleek with a bezel-less LTPO AMOLED display and punch-hole camera, but lacks any confirmed IP rating. That said, it’s still dust and water resistant to some extent, and doesn’t feel cheap by any means.

Camera: It’s a 50MP Party

Both phones rock triple 50MP sensors on the rear, but the details matter. The X200 includes three 50MP sensors (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto), and is geared toward high-precision imaging with software enhancements like pro mode and ultra HD document scanning. The FE keeps up with a similar setup but swaps the ultra-wide for an 8MP shooter- still decent, but not quite flagship-level.

What’s really interesting is the selfie department. The X200 FE is said to come with a 50MP front camera that supports 4K @ 60fps video- a big win for vloggers and selfie lovers. The X200 settles for a 32MP front lens, which is still solid, but the FE is aimed at the creator crowd.

Battery and Charging: Big Juice, Same Speed

Battery life is another area where the FE surprises. It is said to pack a big 6500mAh battery - perfect for power users, gamers, and travellers. The standard X200 uses a slightly smaller 5800mAh cell but benefits from an advanced energy-efficient 3nm Dimensity 9400 chip. Both phones support 90W fast charging, so you won’t be waiting around regardless of which model you pick.

Performance: Raw Power vs Smart Efficiency

Under the hood, the X200 uses MediaTek’s top-of-the-line Dimensity 9400 chip built on a 3nm process, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and super-fast UFS 4.0 storage- perfect for gaming. The FE is said to use Dimensity 9300+ - still a very capable processor with strong performance and efficiency but just a notch below in raw power.

Storage-wise, the X200 comes with two options: 12GB+256GB or 16GB+512GB. The FE is limited to a single 12GB+256GB variant with no expandable storage on either model. So if storage or performance is a long-term concern, the X200 gets the edge.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a premium phone that’s future-proof, built like a tank, and loaded with pro features, the Vivo X200 is the smarter buy - especially for power users, mobile photographers, or gamers. But if your budget sits closer to Rs 50K and you still want blazing-fast charging, killer selfies, a flagship-level chip, and a massive battery - the Vivo X200 FE punches far above its price tag.