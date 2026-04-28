Vivo X300 FE Is Coming to India Soon: What to Expect

Vivo is preparing to launch the X300 FE in India soon, expanding its premium X-series lineup with a device that appears to balance flagship-level performance with a more compact design.

The smartphone is expected to launch alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra on May 6.

A Compact Flagship Approach

Unlike many premium smartphones that continue to grow larger every year, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to feature a relatively compact 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

That size places it in a category that is becoming increasingly rare in Android flagships. Powerful phones that can still be comfortably used with one hand. A strange concept in modern smartphones, where everything now resembles a television remote with cameras attached.

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The display is tipped to offer 1.5K resolution and adaptive refresh rates for smoother visuals and better power efficiency.

Flagship Snapdragon Chipset Expected

The X300 FE is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. That would place it firmly in flagship territory in terms of raw performance, despite the “FE” branding often suggesting something slightly toned down.

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Reports also indicate the phone could ship with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configurations.

ZEISS Cameras Continue to Be the Focus

As with Vivo’s other premium X-series devices, cameras are expected to be one of the biggest highlights.

Leaks suggest the X300 FE may feature:

a 50MP primary camera

a 50MP telephoto lens

an 8MP ultra-wide sensor

ZEISS optics and tuning

Vivo is also expected to bring support for a ZEISS telephoto extender accessory, similar to what the company has shown with higher-end X-series devices. This suggests Vivo wants the X300 FE to feel closer to a camera-focused flagship than a traditional “fan edition” device.

Battery and Charging Could Be a Major Upgrade

One of the more interesting leaks is the battery. The X300 FE is tipped to include a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

If accurate, that would make it one of the larger batteries in the premium compact segment. Combined with the smaller display size and efficient chipset, battery life could become one of the phone’s strongest selling points.

Design and Colours

The device is expected to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module and launch in multiple colour options, including black, purple, and an India-exclusive green variant. It is also tipped to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Expected Price in India

Pricing is still unofficial, but most reports suggest the Vivo X300 FE could launch somewhere between ₹70,000 and ₹80,000. That would place it directly against devices like the Samsung Galaxy S26, OnePlus 15, and Xiaomi 17 in the premium Android segment.