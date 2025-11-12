Vivo X300 Series Is Coming to India Soon—What to Expect

Vivo X300 series will soon be launched in India. | Image: Vivo

Vivo has officially teased the X300 series for India, with a launch window widely tipped for late November to early December and a Flipkart microsite already live, hinting at online availability. The lineup debuted in China in mid‑October and rolled out to select global markets later that month, so India’s launch is set to follow quickly with similar specifications and ZEISS‑branded camera features.​

Models and positioning

X300 and X300 Pro: Expect at least two models at launch, targeting the premium segment where Vivo typically emphasises imaging hardware and in‑house processing alongside MediaTek or Qualcomm flagships.​

Online retail: A Flipkart landing page points to first‑party online sales, with broader availability via partner retailers likely after the launch.​

Key specifications to expect

Displays: LTPO OLED panels with 120Hz refresh, high‑frequency PWM dimming, and HDR formats, with size differences between the X300 and X300 Pro mirroring the China/global models.​ The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K display, while the standard version has a 6.31-inch screen.

Advertisement

Processors: Both X300 and X300 Pro are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500; the Pro may pair flagship silicon with Vivo’s V‑series imaging chips (V3+ and Vs1) in India as elsewhere.​

Cameras (ZEISS collaboration):

Advertisement

X300 Pro: 50MP main (Sony LYT‑828, OIS), 50MP ultrawide (Samsung JN1), and a 200MP periscope telephoto with OIS; ZEISS optics and colour profiles on board.​

50MP main (Sony LYT‑828, OIS), 50MP ultrawide (Samsung JN1), and a 200MP periscope telephoto with OIS; ZEISS optics and colour profiles on board.​ X300: A 200MP main sensor is tipped alongside a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope telephoto, plus a 50MP selfie camera.​

Photographer/Telephoto Extender Kit: Vivo is expected to bring ZEISS accessory support and telephoto extender features to India as teased.​

Battery and charging: Listings show up to a 6040mAh silicon‑carbon battery (global) with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging; some regions carry a lower‑capacity pack due to compliance.​

Memory and storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage are expected on higher variants.​

Software and AI features

OriginOS/Android: Indian units should ship with the latest Android 16-based OriginOS 16, with a multi‑year OS and security update promise similar to global.​

AI Storyboard and camera tools: Vivo has teased India‑specific creative features like “AI Storyboard” for templated edits and storytelling, complementing the V‑series imaging pipeline.​

India launch timeline and pricing

Timeline: Multiple reports point to an early‑December launch window, aligning with last year’s X‑series cadence in India.​

Pricing: Early chatter suggests the X300 may start in the mid‑₹60,000s and the X300 Pro could approach the ₹1 lakh mark, depending on RAM/storage and launch offers. However, the official pricing will be confirmed at launch.