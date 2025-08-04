Vivo Y400 Smartphone Launched With 6000mAh Battery, Price Starts At ₹21,999

Vivo has launched the Y400, its new smartphone that comes with highlighted features such as a fast-charging 6000mAh battery, an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 32MP camera for selfies. The new Vivo Y400 is a good option for anyone looking for a phone that can easily last a day, offers AI features without a premium price tag, and can take social media-ready photos.

Vivo Y400 price in India

The new Y400 has two configurations: the one with 128GB of storage costs ₹21,999, and the variant with 256GB of internal memory is priced at ₹23,999. The phone comes in Glam White and Olive Green colours and will go on sale starting August 7 from Vivo’s online store, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores.

Vivo Y400 specifications

Featuring support for 5G connectivity for dual SIM cards, the Vivo Y400 boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. You can extend the RAM by up to 8GB virtually with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The company claims the phone can offer a “smooth experience” for up to 50 months through software optimisation. The phone runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.