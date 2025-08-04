Vivo Y400 Smartphone Launched With 6000mAh Battery, Price Starts At ₹21,999

Updated 4 August 2025 at 13:54 IST
Vivo has launched the Y400, its new smartphone that comes with highlighted features such as a fast-charging 6000mAh battery, an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 32MP camera for selfies. The new Vivo Y400 is a good option for anyone looking for a phone that can easily last a day, offers AI features without a premium price tag, and can take social media-ready photos.
The new Y400 has two configurations: the one with 128GB of storage costs ₹21,999, and the variant with 256GB of internal memory is priced at ₹23,999. The phone comes in Glam White and Olive Green colours and will go on sale starting August 7 from Vivo’s online store, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores.
Featuring support for 5G connectivity for dual SIM cards, the Vivo Y400 boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. You can extend the RAM by up to 8GB virtually with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The company claims the phone can offer a “smooth experience” for up to 50 months through software optimisation. The phone runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.
For photography, the Vivo Y400 features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor with an underwater photography mode. According to the company, this mode allows you to immerse the phone in a pool or lake and take photos and record videos. This mode disables on-screen buttons and reprogrammes physical buttons to camera shortcuts for easy access. The Vivo Y400 also offers an enhanced AI Suite, comprising tools like AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, AI Documents, and Screen Translation. Google’s Circle to Search functionality is also available. The 6000mAh battery inside the Y400 supports 90W fast charging, claimed to fill half the battery in around 20 minutes.
Published 4 August 2025 at 13:54 IST