Vodafone Idea 5G Launched in Mysuru: How to Enable High-Speed Internet on Your Phone

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out its 5G services in Mysuru, Karnataka. Eligible Vi customers, both prepaid and postpaid, can now access high-speed internet on their devices. Mysuru is the second city where Vi has enabled its 5G network. Bengaluru was among the first cities where Vi 5G was rolled out last month. 5G deployment in Mysuru is also part of Vi’s highly delayed plan to expand its high-speed network.

How to access Vi 5G on your phone?

If you are a Vi prepaid or postpaid user, you are eligible for 5G services only if your number is recharged with at least the ₹299 plan. You also need a 5G handset, available for as low as ₹7,000. You will have unlimited access to Vi’s high-speed internet as long as you are in serviceable locations. It is noteworthy that 5G access is available complimentary as part of eligible prepaid and postpaid plans.

Alongside the deployment of its 5G services in Karnataka’s cultural capital, Vi has also announced a partnership with Samsung to implement AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise its network performance in areas where both 5G and 4G networks are available.

Vi has also upgraded its 4G network in Karnataka for “enhanced coverage, faster data speeds, and overall superior user experience.” As part of the network optimisation, the company has deployed 900MHz spectrum on over 3,000 sites to boost indoor coverage, added 2100MHz spectrum to over 1,600 sites and increased it to double on more than 1900 sites.

Vi 5G cities

While Vi previously rolled out 5G in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh, it has a plan to deploy its network in 23 more cities in the first phase.