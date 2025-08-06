Vodafone Idea Launches RedX Family Plan With Unlimited Data for Postpaid Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new postpaid plan, offering users and additional member accounts unlimited data for the entire billing cycle. The new RedX Family Plan also brings benefits such as international roaming in several countries and bundled subscriptions to OTT apps, including Netflix.

Vi RedX Family Plan costs

At a base price of ₹1,601, the Vi RedX Family plan lets the parent or the owner add up to seven members. Each member costs an additional ₹299 per month, so, for instance, if you are adding two members, you will pay ₹598 over and above the base plan. Also, you must note that the GST will be calculated on the total cost of the plan. The benefits are shared between all the members in the plan, but the controls stay with the owner.

Vi RedX Family Plan benefits

The new Vi RedX Family plan comes with several offerings, including unlimited data. However, whether you have access to 4G or 5G service depends on the availability of the network in your area. Vi has rolled out 5G in select cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Sonipat, among others, with a plan to cover more cities in the coming days.

Subscribers also get access to unlimited voice calls and a monthly allowance of 3000 SMSes. The plan bundles subscriptions to video streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV. Then, you are eligible for a six-month Swiggy One subscription, four complimentary airport lounge access passes a year, one complimentary 7-day international roaming (IR) pack worth ₹2,999 each year, and a 25 per cent discount up to ₹750 on an additional IR pack per year.